28.02.2022 22:05:00
Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) ("Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.
Conference Call Details:
What: Alta Equipment Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live call: (844) 200-6205
International: (929) 526-1599
Live call access code: 802972
Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403
Replay access code: 372149
Webcast: https://investors.altaequipment.com
The audio replay will be archived through March 30, 2022.
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 37 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 60 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New England, New York, Virginia, and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.
