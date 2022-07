Alta Equipment To Acquire Yale Industrial Trucks

(RTTNews) - Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) has agreed to acquire Yale Industrial Trucks, Inc., a privately held Yale lift truck dealer. Headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario, Yale Industrial Trucks is a privately held Yale lift truck dealer with five locations in southeastern Canada. It provides sales, service, and rental of material handling equipment.

Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta, said: "This acquisition extends our operations into an international market for the first time. It will benefit our Material Handling business as Quebec and Ontario represent approximately 80% of the market opportunity in Canada, and the greater Toronto area is one of the top five industrial distribution markets in North America."