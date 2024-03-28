Alta Global Group Prices IPO Of 1.30 Mln Shares At $5.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Alta Global Group Limited (MMA) said that it has priced its initial public offering of 1.30 million shares at $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $6.50 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 195,000 ordinary shares from the Company to cover any over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for marketing and sales, product development, research and development and other general corporate purposes including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on March 28, 2024, under the symbol "MMA." The Offering is expected to close on April 2, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.