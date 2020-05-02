AltaGas Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2020 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld









Victoria A. Calvert 151,397,568 98.62 2,111,430 1.38 David W. Cornhill 151,719,912 98.83 1,789,086 1.17 Randall L. Crawford 151,809,939 98.89 1,699,059 1.11 Allan L. Edgeworth 150,580,541 98.09 2,928,458 1.91 Robert B. Hodgins 145,153,338 94.56 8,355,660 5.44 Cynthia Johnston 152,082,193 99.07 1,426,805 0.93 Pentti O. Karkkainen 151,834,565 98.91 1,674,433 1.09 Phillip R. Knoll 151,450,102 98.66 2,058,896 1.34 Terry D. McCallister 150,138,998 97.80 3,370,001 2.20 Linda G. Sullivan 152,074,351 99.07 1,434,647 0.93 Nancy G. Tower 152,050,449 99.05 1,458,549 0.95

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

AltaGas would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Daryl Gilbert, who has retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Gilbert has been a valued director of AltaGas (and its predecessors) since 2000.

About AltaGas

AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on regulated Utilities and Midstream. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca.

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.