Altair Announces Global Student Contest
Contest will showcase student engineering talent when applying topology optimization
TROY, Mich., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce the launch of the Global Student Contest. The contest is open to all students who want to show off their engineering and design talents for a chance to win recognition and cash prizes. The contest seeks to expand awareness of lightweighting through topology optimization, expose students to the technology's capabilities, help students build skills, and most importantly, have fun while engineering.
The Global Student Contest will run from May 2023 through April 2024. Students must optimize a design of their choice that demonstrates a clear reduction in weight while maintaining structural integrity by using Altair Inspire or other Altair software solutions. Inspire has easy-to-use, multidisciplinary capabilities and its intuitive interface and workflows make it simple to perform multiple types of simulations, including structural analysis, topology optimization, lightweighting, motion dynamics, and more.
Winners of the following categories will be announced at the end of every month for each global region (one winner per region) spanning the Americas, APAC, and EMEA:
- Monthly regional winner ($750 per winner): Entries will be judged on use of software, amount of improvement/optimization, creativity, professionalism, and more.
- Regional creative presentation ($200 per winner): Judged separately from the primary award submission, this will be awarded to one student per region who creates the best 90-second creative presentation video, which should promote the value and potential of topology optimization and lightweighting.
- Regional wild card ($100 per winner): One student or team will be drawn at random each month.
At the end of the contest year Altair will announce the global grand prize winner, who will receive $7,500.
"Topology optimization and lightweighting give contestants endless freedom to explore creative ways to optimize and design new things. We are looking forward to seeing what incredible designs students will come up with," said Jim Ryan, vice president of global academic programs, Altair. "The contest will not only display the talent of students around the world, but also help them refine their skillsets to showcase their potential for companies looking for next-generation designers and engineers."
To learn more about the contest, including submission criteria and entry forms, visit https://web.altair.com/global-student-contest-2023.
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.
