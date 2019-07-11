11.07.2019 01:52:00

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold At CVS

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold at CVS Health  the during the time period as indicated in the tables below.  As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility.  The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance.  Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.  

This recall is being carried out to the RETAIL LEVEL and IS ONLY FOR THE SPECIFIC LOTS LISTED BELOW. No other lots are being recalled.  A Retail Level recall is limited to product lots currently in inventory at the chain store.

Altaire further advises as follows:
TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THE PRODUCTS. 
TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT OBTAINED ANY OUT OF SPECIFICATIONS  RESULTS,  INCLUDING IN-HOUSE AND THIRD PARTY STERILITY TESTING, FOR THE PRODUCTS.

Product Description: CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free   
Item#: 538397  Product Size:  0.6 mL x 32 ct

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

SEI

5/21

06/20/2018

SGC

7/21

08/31/2018

QGB

07/19

09/06/2016

QID

09/19

11/11/2016

RJC

10/20

10/26/2017

RCJ

03/20

05/20/2017

RCB

03/20

03/24/2017

TCJ

03/22

06/03/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for  Mild to Moderate Dry Eye  
Item#: 317916   Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17196

08/19

10/13/2017

17192

09/19

11/14/2017

17355

11/19

12/22/2017

18024

01/20

02/27/2018

18036

02/20

03/26/2018

18237

09/20

10/31/2018

18293

12/20

12/27/2018

18105

04/20

06/06/2018

18179

07/20

08/08/2018

19040

2/21

03/26/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for  Mild to Moderate Dry Eye  
Item#: 247887   Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17222

07/19

09/28/2017

17386

12/19

01/15/2018

19018

01/21

03/14/2019

18016

01/20

02/19/2018

18181

07/20

08/27/2018

18104

04/20

06/08/2018

19018

1/21

06/04/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops
Item#: 317914  Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17215

07/19

08/23/2017

17239

08/19

01/02/2018

18081

03/21

04/25/2018

18207

08/20

09/04/2018

18274

11/21

11/27/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops
Item#: 457802  Product Size:  30 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17277

09/19

10/20/2017

18006

01/20

02/22/2018

18098

04/21

02/04/2019

18006

1/20

05/30/2018

19057

02/22

03/29/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution 
Item#: 495334  Product Size:  0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

RGF

07/19

08/10/29017

RHN

08/19

09/29/2017

RIH

09/19

10/30/2017

RJP

10/19

11/30/2017

RKN

11/19

12/11/2017

SDC

04/20

05/10/18

SFC

06/20

06/28/18

SFJ

06/20

07/25/18

SGI

07/20

09/18/18

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution
Item#: 994883  Product Size:  0. 6 mL x 30 ct

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

RGF

07/19

08/10/2017

RHN

08/19

09/29/2017

RIH

09/19

10/23/2017

RJP

10/19

11/30/2017

RKN

11/19

12/11/2017

SDC

04/20

05/10/2018

SFC

06/20

06//28/2018

SFJ

06/20

07/25/2018

SGI

07/20

10/09/2018

SKF

11/20

01/04/2019

TAE

01/21

01/04/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief
Item#: 634634  Product Size:  0.6 mL x 30

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

SEI

5/20

06/20/2018

TAK

01/21

02/28/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use
Item#: 563420  Product Size:  10 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17238

08/19

10/24/2017

18094

4/20

8/10/2018

19058

02/21

03/25/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment 
Item#: 881532  Product Size:  3.5 gram

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

RJK

10/19

12/21/2017

SBJ

2/20

03/12/2018

SFG

6/20

07/19/2018

SHI

8/20

11/06/2018

SLB

12/20

02/01/2019

TCM

03/21

04/30/2019

TDC

4/21

03/20/2019

Product Description: CVS Health  Lubricant Eye Ointment  
Item#: 247881  Product Size:  3.5 gram

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

SAS

1/21

08/9/2018

SIA

9/21

02/28/2019

SFE

6/21

11/14/2018

SAS

1/21

08/9/2018

SFE

6/21

11/14/2018

SIA

9/21

02/28/2019

RIE

9/20

01/9/2018

REH

5/20

07/17/2018

RAD

1/20

05/4/2017

TAH

01/22

03/11/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops 
Item#: 799143  Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

19087

3/21

04/26/2019

17289

9/19

12/19/2017

19087

03/21

04/26/2019

18122

5/20

11/19/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack
Item#: 258587  Product Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

19087

03/21

05/29/2019

18122

5/20

11/19/2018

17289

9/19

04/20/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy
Item#: 895160  Product Size:   15  mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17223

07/19

09/26/2017

17297

10/19

11/17/2017

18017

01/20

02/05/2018

18018

01/20

02/21/2018

18065

03/21

06/08/2018

18213

08/20

09/11/18

18247

10/21

11/01/18

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack
Item#: 994881  Product Size:   2 x 10 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17296

10/19

07/23/2017

18094

04/20

05/11/2018

18206

08/20

09/06/2018

Product Description: CVS Health  Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution
Item#: 495301  Product Size:  0.6 mL x 30ct

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

QHI

08/19

11/18/2016

QJG

10/19

12/6/2016

RBA

02/20

03/08/2017

RCF

03/20

04/11/2017

RCM

03/20

04/28/2017

RDJ

04/20

06/01/2017

RFA

06/20

06/20/2017

RHI

08/20

09/28/2017

RJI

10/20

11/16/2017

RKG

11/20

12/08/2017

SBF

2/21

06/6/2018

SDD

04/21

05/23/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution
Item#: 457791  Product Size:  0.6 mL x 70ct

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

QHF

08/19

10/20/2016

QHI

08/19

11/10/2016

QLA

12/19

01/05/2017

RBA

02/20

03/07/2017

RCF

03/20

04/11/2017

RCM

03/20

04/28/2017

RDJ

04/20

06/01/2017

RFA

06/20

06/21/2017

RHI

08/20

09/28/2017

RJI

10/20

11/16/2017

RKG

11/20

01/02/2018

RLE

12/20

01/02/2018

SAE

01/21

02/14/2018

SBF

02/21

04/11/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief
Item#: 563442  Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

RJM

10/19

11/22/2017

RIA

09/19

10/04/2017

SAN

01/20

02/22/2018

SFF

06/20

08/02/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant  Eye Drops  Advanced Relief
Item#: 563419  Product Size:  10 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17285

09/19

01/03/2018

18067

03/20

05/02/2018

18205

08/20

08/30/2018

18067

3/20

05/03/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free
Item#: 994882  Product Size: 0.6 mL x 24 ct

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

RIN

09/19

10/23/2017

RKP

11/19

01/02/2018

SAR

01/20

03/07/2018

SCG

03/20

04/17/2018

SED

5/20

06/07/2018

SLC

12/20

01/18/2019

TBE

02/21

04/01/2019

TBL

02/21

05/15/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting
Item#: 258625  Product Size:  0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

RHD

08/19

08/29/2017

RIF

09/19

10/17/2017

RIN

09/19

10/23/2017

RKP

11/19

01/08/2018

SAR

01/20

02/21/2018

SCG

03/20

04/17/2018

SED

5/20

06/7/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief
Item#: 799145  Product Size:  30 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17214

07/19

09/29/2017

18002

1/20

11/14/2018

18113

5/20

02/4/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops
Item#: 694954  Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

16267

10/19

11/07/2016

18096

04/21

08/01/2018

18301

12/21

12/27/2018

18096

4/21

06/14/2018

18301

12/21

12/27/2018

17371

12/20

01/19/2018

17158

6/20

06/26/2017

17025

1/20

04/21/2017

17015

1/20

02/08/2017

19103

04/22

06/03/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief
Item#:968210   Product Size:  10 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17291

9/19

12/15/2017

17385

12/19

07/10/2018

18118

5/20

09/18/2018

18266

10/20

12/11/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief  Twin Pack
Item#: 495323  Product Size:  2 x 10 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17291

9/19

12/19/2017

17385

12/19

03/23/2018

18118

5/20

08/17/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops
Item#: 994880  Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

17251

8/19

09/05/2017

17269

9/19

11/09/17

17360

12/19

01/10/2018

18012

1/20

04/20/2018

18106

4/20

05/24/2018

18275

11/20

12/05/2018

18275

11/20

12/06/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief
Item#: 317912   Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

18229

9/21

10/12/18

18031

1/21

04/10/2018

17131

5/20

06/19/2017

17059

3/20

06/20/2017

17008

1/20

02/01/2017

19056

03/22

05/01/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief
Item#: 457799  Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

18229

9/21

11/02/2018

18229

9/21

06/04/2019

19056

03/22

04/17/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief
Item#: 563431  Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

18043

2/20

03/16/2018

18115

5/20

08/06/2018

18300

12/20

02/01/2019

18300

12/20

02/01/2019

18116

5/20

02/01/2019

18115

5/20

06/11/2018

18044

2/20

05/30/2018

18043

2/20

03/16/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula
Item#: 247885  Product Size:  3.5 gram

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Manufacturer Initial Ship Date

 QHE

08/19

11/11/2016

 QJD

10/19

01/16/2017

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for CVS Health.  Altaire ships the products labeled for CVS only to CVS.  The products are distributed at the retail level by CVS. 

Altaire has notified CVS by e-mail on July 10, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots. 

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Online:www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
  • Regular Mail: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm. Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.
  • Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously.  The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility. 

Company Contacts:
Michael Sawaya
Joseph Sawaya
1-800-258-2471

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altaire-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-of-multiple-ophthalmic-products-sold-at-cvs-300883090.html

SOURCE Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch im Verlauf zulegen. Der DAX präsentierte sich verhalten. An den US-Börsen dominierten aufgrund der Powell-Aussagen positive Vorzeichen. In Asien zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte keine eindeutige Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB