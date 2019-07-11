|
11.07.2019 01:52:00
Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold At CVS
AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold at CVS Health the during the time period as indicated in the tables below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.
This recall is being carried out to the RETAIL LEVEL and IS ONLY FOR THE SPECIFIC LOTS LISTED BELOW. No other lots are being recalled. A Retail Level recall is limited to product lots currently in inventory at the chain store.
Altaire further advises as follows:
TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THE PRODUCTS.
TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT OBTAINED ANY OUT OF SPECIFICATIONS RESULTS, INCLUDING IN-HOUSE AND THIRD PARTY STERILITY TESTING, FOR THE PRODUCTS.
Product Description: CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free
Item#: 538397 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
SEI
5/21
06/20/2018
SGC
7/21
08/31/2018
QGB
07/19
09/06/2016
QID
09/19
11/11/2016
RJC
10/20
10/26/2017
RCJ
03/20
05/20/2017
RCB
03/20
03/24/2017
TCJ
03/22
06/03/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye
Item#: 317916 Product Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17196
08/19
10/13/2017
17192
09/19
11/14/2017
17355
11/19
12/22/2017
18024
01/20
02/27/2018
18036
02/20
03/26/2018
18237
09/20
10/31/2018
18293
12/20
12/27/2018
18105
04/20
06/06/2018
18179
07/20
08/08/2018
19040
2/21
03/26/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye
Item#: 247887 Product Size: 30 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17222
07/19
09/28/2017
17386
12/19
01/15/2018
19018
01/21
03/14/2019
18016
01/20
02/19/2018
18181
07/20
08/27/2018
18104
04/20
06/08/2018
19018
1/21
06/04/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops
Item#: 317914 Product Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17215
07/19
08/23/2017
17239
08/19
01/02/2018
18081
03/21
04/25/2018
18207
08/20
09/04/2018
18274
11/21
11/27/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops
Item#: 457802 Product Size: 30 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17277
09/19
10/20/2017
18006
01/20
02/22/2018
18098
04/21
02/04/2019
18006
1/20
05/30/2018
19057
02/22
03/29/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution
Item#: 495334 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
RGF
07/19
08/10/29017
RHN
08/19
09/29/2017
RIH
09/19
10/30/2017
RJP
10/19
11/30/2017
RKN
11/19
12/11/2017
SDC
04/20
05/10/18
SFC
06/20
06/28/18
SFJ
06/20
07/25/18
SGI
07/20
09/18/18
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution
Item#: 994883 Product Size: 0. 6 mL x 30 ct
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
RGF
07/19
08/10/2017
RHN
08/19
09/29/2017
RIH
09/19
10/23/2017
RJP
10/19
11/30/2017
RKN
11/19
12/11/2017
SDC
04/20
05/10/2018
SFC
06/20
06//28/2018
SFJ
06/20
07/25/2018
SGI
07/20
10/09/2018
SKF
11/20
01/04/2019
TAE
01/21
01/04/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief
Item#: 634634 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
SEI
5/20
06/20/2018
TAK
01/21
02/28/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use
Item#: 563420 Product Size: 10 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17238
08/19
10/24/2017
18094
4/20
8/10/2018
19058
02/21
03/25/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment
Item#: 881532 Product Size: 3.5 gram
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
RJK
10/19
12/21/2017
SBJ
2/20
03/12/2018
SFG
6/20
07/19/2018
SHI
8/20
11/06/2018
SLB
12/20
02/01/2019
TCM
03/21
04/30/2019
TDC
4/21
03/20/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment
Item#: 247881 Product Size: 3.5 gram
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
SAS
1/21
08/9/2018
SIA
9/21
02/28/2019
SFE
6/21
11/14/2018
SAS
1/21
08/9/2018
SFE
6/21
11/14/2018
SIA
9/21
02/28/2019
RIE
9/20
01/9/2018
REH
5/20
07/17/2018
RAD
1/20
05/4/2017
TAH
01/22
03/11/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops
Item#: 799143 Product Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
19087
3/21
04/26/2019
17289
9/19
12/19/2017
19087
03/21
04/26/2019
18122
5/20
11/19/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack
Item#: 258587 Product Size: 2 x 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
19087
03/21
05/29/2019
18122
5/20
11/19/2018
17289
9/19
04/20/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy
Item#: 895160 Product Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17223
07/19
09/26/2017
17297
10/19
11/17/2017
18017
01/20
02/05/2018
18018
01/20
02/21/2018
18065
03/21
06/08/2018
18213
08/20
09/11/18
18247
10/21
11/01/18
Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack
Item#: 994881 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17296
10/19
07/23/2017
18094
04/20
05/11/2018
18206
08/20
09/06/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution
Item#: 495301 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30ct
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
QHI
08/19
11/18/2016
QJG
10/19
12/6/2016
RBA
02/20
03/08/2017
RCF
03/20
04/11/2017
RCM
03/20
04/28/2017
RDJ
04/20
06/01/2017
RFA
06/20
06/20/2017
RHI
08/20
09/28/2017
RJI
10/20
11/16/2017
RKG
11/20
12/08/2017
SBF
2/21
06/6/2018
SDD
04/21
05/23/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution
Item#: 457791 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 70ct
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
QHF
08/19
10/20/2016
QHI
08/19
11/10/2016
QLA
12/19
01/05/2017
RBA
02/20
03/07/2017
RCF
03/20
04/11/2017
RCM
03/20
04/28/2017
RDJ
04/20
06/01/2017
RFA
06/20
06/21/2017
RHI
08/20
09/28/2017
RJI
10/20
11/16/2017
RKG
11/20
01/02/2018
RLE
12/20
01/02/2018
SAE
01/21
02/14/2018
SBF
02/21
04/11/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief
Item#: 563442 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
RJM
10/19
11/22/2017
RIA
09/19
10/04/2017
SAN
01/20
02/22/2018
SFF
06/20
08/02/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief
Item#: 563419 Product Size: 10 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17285
09/19
01/03/2018
18067
03/20
05/02/2018
18205
08/20
08/30/2018
18067
3/20
05/03/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free
Item#: 994882 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 24 ct
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
RIN
09/19
10/23/2017
RKP
11/19
01/02/2018
SAR
01/20
03/07/2018
SCG
03/20
04/17/2018
SED
5/20
06/07/2018
SLC
12/20
01/18/2019
TBE
02/21
04/01/2019
TBL
02/21
05/15/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting
Item#: 258625 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
RHD
08/19
08/29/2017
RIF
09/19
10/17/2017
RIN
09/19
10/23/2017
RKP
11/19
01/08/2018
SAR
01/20
02/21/2018
SCG
03/20
04/17/2018
SED
5/20
06/7/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief
Item#: 799145 Product Size: 30 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17214
07/19
09/29/2017
18002
1/20
11/14/2018
18113
5/20
02/4/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops
Item#: 694954 Product Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
16267
10/19
11/07/2016
18096
04/21
08/01/2018
18301
12/21
12/27/2018
18096
4/21
06/14/2018
18301
12/21
12/27/2018
17371
12/20
01/19/2018
17158
6/20
06/26/2017
17025
1/20
04/21/2017
17015
1/20
02/08/2017
19103
04/22
06/03/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief
Item#:968210 Product Size: 10 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17291
9/19
12/15/2017
17385
12/19
07/10/2018
18118
5/20
09/18/2018
18266
10/20
12/11/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack
Item#: 495323 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17291
9/19
12/19/2017
17385
12/19
03/23/2018
18118
5/20
08/17/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops
Item#: 994880 Product Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
17251
8/19
09/05/2017
17269
9/19
11/09/17
17360
12/19
01/10/2018
18012
1/20
04/20/2018
18106
4/20
05/24/2018
18275
11/20
12/05/2018
18275
11/20
12/06/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief
Item#: 317912 Product Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
18229
9/21
10/12/18
18031
1/21
04/10/2018
17131
5/20
06/19/2017
17059
3/20
06/20/2017
17008
1/20
02/01/2017
19056
03/22
05/01/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief
Item#: 457799 Product Size: 30 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
18229
9/21
11/02/2018
18229
9/21
06/04/2019
19056
03/22
04/17/2019
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief
Item#: 563431 Product Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
18043
2/20
03/16/2018
18115
5/20
08/06/2018
18300
12/20
02/01/2019
18300
12/20
02/01/2019
18116
5/20
02/01/2019
18115
5/20
06/11/2018
18044
2/20
05/30/2018
18043
2/20
03/16/2018
Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula
Item#: 247885 Product Size: 3.5 gram
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer Initial Ship Date
QHE
08/19
11/11/2016
QJD
10/19
01/16/2017
The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for CVS Health. Altaire ships the products labeled for CVS only to CVS. The products are distributed at the retail level by CVS.
Altaire has notified CVS by e-mail on July 10, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.
Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.
Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Online:www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
- Regular Mail: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm. Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.
- Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.
Company Contacts:
Michael Sawaya
Joseph Sawaya
1-800-258-2471
