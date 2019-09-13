Altec Hosting Customers For DocLink Training Intensive Next Week

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., September 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is hosting its September DocLink Advanced Administrator Training (AAT) at the company's headquarters in Laguna Hills. Scheduled for next week, September 16-19 in the company's Laguna Hills headquarters, AAT provides Altec customers with a deep-dive on the DocLink tools that will allow them to manage their businesses more efficiently and effectively.

This hands-on training allows DocLink users to expand their knowledge of the solution beyond day-to-day functions by learning more about Smart Form Toolkit, Security, Event & Data Manager, troubleshooting, and more. Offering limited class sizes, AAT provides customers direct interaction with Altec's technical team, as well as excellent networking opportunities to see and hear how their peers are using DocLink. Customers leave AAT with a deep, comprehensive understanding of all that DocLink can allow them to do to automate and streamline their processes in AP and other departments.

Lori Corbino, Customer Care Manager for Altec states, "AAT offers exceptional value in an intimate venue where DocLink clients receive in-depth training beyond initial implementation. We've found that, as our customers experience the significant value DocLink brings to even a single department or task, they are eager to grow and expand the solution into other areas of their business. And these intensive trainings provide a cost-effective way for customers to absorb as much as they can about DocLink in a close-knit setting with their peers. DocLink is a powerful tool that allows companies to deliver exceptional value across many business areas and we are pleased that so many of our customers are taking part in this week's session."

It's not too late for customers to register for our remaining AAT session this year, November 4-7 i n the Dallas, TX area.

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and process automation solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, helps companies connect people, processes and data providing them with the ability to store, search, retrieve and send any document securely. DocLink effectively eliminates the need for paper while automating processes that improve organizational efficiency and reduce costs associated with human errors. With thousands of customers globally, Altec enjoys collaborative partnerships with Sage, Microsoft, Acumatica, Intacct, Key2Act, SAP B1, AmTech, and Epicor that deliver flexible, comprehensive solutions to adapt to an ever-changing global market. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.

