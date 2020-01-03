Altec Lansing Adds Line of Stylish Lifestyle Speakers to Robust Collection of Portable Bluetooth Audio Products at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At CES 2020, Altec Lansing is adding a new line of lifestyle speakers to its already robust collection of portable Bluetooth audio products. Altec Lansing's SoundStyle line was designed to pay tribute to the brand's heritage in the audio space, while still offering a modern, sleek and elegant speaker that can be used at home.

The SoundStyle line is available in five different sizes, ranging from the portable, palm sized H1 IML201 to the distinguished H6 IML601, to match everyone's audio needs within the home. All five models feature the high-quality sound Altec Lansing is known for, along with a 100ft wireless range. Each speaker includes USB-C quick charge technology for music in a flash, and battery life ranges from 8 hours up to 24 hours. Users can pair two SoundStyle speakers together for a more immersive listening experience. Additionally, the H4 IML401 and H6 IML601 models feature a built-in smartphone charger for added convenience.

"We're continuing to expand our Bluetooth speaker offering to meet the demands of the marketplace and provide unique options that fit specific consumer needs," said Joe Campos, VP Sales and Marketing at Altec Lansing. "We designed the SoundStyle line to give consumers a luxurious and accessible selection of audio products that will seamlessly fit into their homes but are still versatile enough to travel."

The sleek and sophisticated SoundStyle collection is available in a variety of colors to match any home décor, and each speaker features elegant and ambient LED lighting. All products in the collection are splash proof and dust resistant, making the speakers ideal for use in the kitchen or bathroom and durable for room to room use.

The Altec Lansing SoundStyle collection is set for launch in Spring 2020, and speakers will have an MSRP ranging from $39.99 to $199.99. Visit the Altec Lansing booth at CES 2020 in Central Hall – 16029 to check out the SoundStyle line and Atlec Lansing's entire offering of audio products.

For more information on products from Altec Lansing, visit http://www.alteclansing.com.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial



SOURCE Altec Lansing