Altec Showcasing DocLink Cloud at Acumatica Summit 2020 Next Week

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, announced today its Platinum level sponsorship at Acumatica Summit 2020 January 26-31 in Las Vegas.

Altec will be conducting interactive demos in their booth highlighting how companies can go paperless by connecting data that originates both inside the Acumatica ERP system and DocLink. Additionally, the company will be hosting a presentation about how attendees can extend the value of their Acumatica ERP by going paperless and automate processes across the entire enterprise.

DocLink helps organizations digitally transform their operations by streamlining any business process in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, legal, IT and more – providing improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. By eliminating paper and human error, documents can be captured, created, processed and approved by anyone, anywhere, on any device.

When EngageMED implemented DocLink they eliminated paper and reduced their AP processing times by 75-80%. And DocLink was able to grow with them seamlessly when they migrated from their server-based ERP to Acumatica in the cloud. DocLink provided significant stability for the AP department during the transition process – document capture and approvals didn't change at all.

Brad Harper, CFO for EngageMED states, "DocLink has definitely improved any process we've applied it to, whether it's auditing or budgeting or just internal review or information sharing. DocLink's search capabilities are amazing. The program's ability to index documents – which are not only linked to the transaction but also indexed with individual pieces of data like account code – allows us to pull everything by a specific account. Essentially, we are able to copy the invoices and file them by account code, so something as simple as retrieving an old invoice now takes 30 seconds rather than 30 minutes. We've been on a constant wheel of change with significant growth, but DocLink has been a stable and reliable product for us."

Don Howren, President and COO for Altec states, "We're excited to be at Acumatica Summit 2020 showcasing DocLink, which extends the value of your Acumatica solution so you can better connect your people, processes and data. In short, our tightly integrated solution allows companies to capture and index all documents, easily search and retrieve documents from any device, build powerful workflows to streamline business processes, and automate the delivery of content in a variety of methods. The business impacts are tangible; faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors with tight Acumatica integration."

About Altec

Altec's integrated document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.

