WKN DE: A2PG30 / ISIN: US02155X1063

04.03.2026 13:58:34

Alterity Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of Daniel Claassen As Chief Medical Advisor

(RTTNews) - Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), Wednesday announced the appointment of Daniel Claassen as Chief Medical Advisor, effective March 2026.

Claassen is Professor of Neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he previously served as Chief of the Division of Behavioral and Cognitive Neurology.

He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Huntington's Study Group, where he oversees international research initiatives and organizational strategy to accelerate therapy development.

Speaking about the appointment, Claassen said, "I look forward to guiding the clinical development of ATH434 in MSA and helping bring additional novel therapeutic candidates into the clinic."

ATHE closed trading at $3.4, down 1.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenfalls zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

