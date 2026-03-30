Prana Biotechnology Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PG30 / ISIN: US02155X1063

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30.03.2026 05:21:46

Alterity Therapeutics Gains FDA Backing For Phase 3 MSA Trial

(RTTNews) - Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE, ATH.AX) announced that it has received positive regulatory feedback following a Type C Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its planned Phase 3 development program for ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

The Type C Meeting is part of Alterity's multidisciplinary strategy to align with the FDA on readiness to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial in MSA. The company reported that it received written feedback supporting its plans related to both the clinical pharmacology and non-clinical development aspects of the program, reinforcing confidence in moving forward with the next stage of clinical testing.

ATH.AX was trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at A$0.0080, showing no change from the previous session.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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