Alternating lane closure on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for emergency repair work during the following periods:

  • Thursday, July 8, to Saturday, July 31, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, and from 8 pm to 6 am

During these periods, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Two flag persons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

