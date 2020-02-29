Alternative delivery experts Ed Crooks and David Boss join HNTB

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ed Crooks and David Boss joined HNTB Corporation as senior vice president and vice president, respectively, in the firm's strategic infrastructure advisory practice. They provide consulting services to public sector leaders seeking to deliver major infrastructure programs. Crooks is based in HNTB's Washington, D.C., office and Boss is based in the Plano, Texas, office. Both work with clients nationwide.

"Infrastructure needs continue to grow, but traditional funding streams have become more unstable, leading owners to explore new delivery strategies," said Jim Ray, HNTB corporate president. "Ed and David bring our clients experienced voices in providing commercial and strategic advice for public owner organizations and helping them advance complex infrastructure projects under public-private partnerships and other alternative delivery models."

Crooks is an infrastructure finance and project development professional with extensive experience in P3 and alternative delivery strategies. He has more than 30 years of experience, including development of a wide range of infrastructure investment opportunities, project and corporate finance, and P3 project communication strategies. Crooks has worked in multiple market sectors, including highways, water, rail/transit, airports and social infrastructure. He has advanced major projects both as a private developer and investor, and as an advisor to governments.

Before joining HNTB, Crooks was principal and founder of an infrastructure advisory firm where he assisted public and private clients with infrastructure development strategy, project structuring, procurement and implementation.

Crooks received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in civil engineering technology from Purdue University.

Boss is an infrastructure development professional with a broad range of experience in design, design-build and P3s. He also has worked in the industry for over 30 years across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on transportation - highways, bridges, interchanges, transit and airports. He has led teams for final design, toll collection technology, traffic and revenue studies, and design-build, and has participated in developing complex financial, commercial and operations and maintenance components of P3s.

Prior to rejoining HNTB, Boss was a P3 technical manager for a construction and development company where he helped develop and implement some of the largest P3 projects in the U.S. to date.

Boss received a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Purdue University and began his career with HNTB through a co-op program while studying at Purdue. After graduation, he joined HNTB's Dallas office where he worked for eight years as a project engineer.

