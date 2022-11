Alteryx updates its Designer Cloud UI, adds data lakehouse support

Analytics and automation software provider Alteryx is updating the user interface (UI) of its data engineering cloud platform, Designer Cloud, to offer a more Alteryx-like experience. “What’s been shipping for Designer Cloud powered by Trifecta since today has been the classic Trifecta experience. And what we’ve been working on is now incorporating the Alteryx experience” for the software's interface, said Adam Wilson, senior vice president at Alteryx. The data engineering cloud platform is now in early access, he said.The Designer Cloud, which was originally developed by Trifecta—a company that Alteryx bought for $400 million in January—had been in preview since August.To read this article in full, please click here