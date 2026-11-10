Alti Aktie
WKN DE: 929208 / ISIN: FR0000074296
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10.11.2026 08:59:09
AlTi Global: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 9, 2026, AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) announced a 25% year-over-year reduction in operating expenses alongside a new $85 million credit facility to fund advisor hiring. The wealth management firm is streamlining operations and targeting larger client accounts to expand long-term profit margins. Three things management said stand out.
Management secured an $85 million credit agreement with Diameter Finance Administration to finance targeted expansion and team lift-outs, which means hiring existing advisor groups to expand local office density without the integration challenges of large acquisitions.
AlTi cut operating expenses by 25% year over year by reducing headcount by 8% over the past 12 months and curbing vendor fees. The company relies on zero-based budgeting, an accounting method where managers justify every annual expense from scratch, to streamline corporate operations.
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