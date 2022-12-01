Altice USA Board Decides To Continue To Operate Suddenlink Business

(RTTNews) - Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), a broadband communications and video services provider, Thursday announced that it has concluded its previously announced review of strategic alternatives for its Suddenlink business.

The company has been considering options for, including the potential sale of, its Suddenlink business over the course of the past several months.

In a statement, the company said, "Following this evaluation, the Board of Directors has unanimously determined that continuing to operate Suddenlink and pursuing the Company's long-term business plan represents the best path forward for Altice USA and its stockholders."