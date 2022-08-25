|
25.08.2022 13:18:48
Altimmune Gears Up To Announce NAFLD Trial Data
(RTTNews) - Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) have gained more than 300% over the past 3 months, as the company gears up to announce topline data from its phase 1b trial of Pemvidutide next month.
The 12-week Phase 1b clinical trial is evaluating the company's lead drug candidate Pemvidutide, in patients with obesity/overweight and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
In the trial, a total of 94 subjects, 29% of whom suffer from type 2 diabetes, were administered 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg Pemvidutide, or placebo in a 1:1:1:1 ratio weekly for 12 weeks.
NAFLD is the term for a range of conditions caused by a build-up of fat in the liver, which can lead to serious liver damage.
In the United States, NAFLD is the most common form of chronic liver disease, affecting about one-quarter of the population.
ALT has traded in a range of $3.83 to $19.62 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $19.29, up 4.67%.
