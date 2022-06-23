Altis Expands Market Footprint, Announces Partnerships with Hyperice and YouFit in Advance of its AI Personal Trainer Debut at IHRSA 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altis , the AI Personal Trainer, powered by the first Movement Operating System (Movement OS), a proprietary computer vision and AI based technology that recently placed the company as a finalist in the SFIA Startup Challenge , announces partnerships with Hyperice , the industry leader in recovery technology; YouFit, which offers a premium fitness experience at an accessible price in its health clubs nationwide.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with companies in the health & fitness space like Hyperice, who shares our philosophy of developing paradigm-shifting technology for improving people's lives – and outfits like YouFit, which focus on affordable access to premium fitness resources", said Altis CEO and Cofounder Jeff Halevy.

Hyperice CEO Jim Huether added, "At Hyperice, our mission has always been to deliver innovative products and technology to help people move and live better. The Altis AI and computer vision human movement platform, Movement OS, is incredibly innovative, and aligns perfectly with this mission. Together with Altis, we will create elevated wellness experiences for users across the globe, by delivering both the technology and know-how to optimize human performance. We could not be more excited about this partnership, and the future of wellness."

These newly announced Altis partnerships are in addition to others announced earlier this year with industry titans including LA Fitness and Hyatt.

YouFit , a rapidly growing health club chain with over 100 locations nationally has also partnered with Altis to add its AI Personal Trainer in clubs across their portfolio and enhance the experience for members and personal training clients in the gym and at home. CEO Brian Vahaly noted, "Altis's technology is going to change the way gyms do personal training, and will complement our existing world-class personal training services and digital member offerings.

Altis is debuting its AI Personal Trainer and Movement OS at the 2022 IHRSA International Convention & Trade Show from June 22nd to June 24th 2022 in Miami, Florida, where 300+ exhibitors will showcase their products and services in what has become the premier annual gathering for the global health and fitness industry.

Adding to Altis's industry recognition, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) announced Altis as a finalist in its 2022 Startup Challenge.

About Altis

Altis is a technology company that has built the first Movement Operating System, Movement OS, a proprietary computer vision and AI based tool for capturing, understanding, and improving human movement, which it is first commercializing as the Altis AI Personal Trainer. For more information visit altis.ai

For more information and creative assets, please access the media kit HERE .

