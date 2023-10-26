Altitude Trampoline Park Expands with Multi-Unit Owners

Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Destination Announces 20 New Park Locations

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, announced today the addition of 20 new park locations to its development pipeline across multiple target markets. With over 20 parks signed and eight leased and under construction, the developments are set to expand the brand's presence in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, California, and Illinois.

"At Altitude, we aim to expand our footprint with passionate partners and determine target markets to drive growth strategically," said Mike Rotondo, Chief Executive Officer, Altitude Trampoline Park. "As we continue to reach our goals, we utilize our knowledge and contacts in project management and real estate to ensure franchisees are set up for success. We feel that this trend of multi-unit expansion will continue into 2024, bringing family friendly fun across the nation."

The franchisees leading the brand's latest developments include:

Raj Chopra, Florida : Chopra is a new owner who recently signed a three-park deal in Central Florida and has thorough plans for expansion in target markets. Chopra was inspired to purchase multiple Altitude Trampoline Parks after being introduced to the brand through his children and with the help of the unique support provided by the Altitude team.

Chopra is a new owner who recently signed a three-park deal in and has thorough plans for expansion in target markets. Chopra was inspired to purchase multiple Altitude Trampoline Parks after being introduced to the brand through his children and with the help of the unique support provided by the Altitude team. Guru Kumar, California : Kumar recently signed a five-park deal across California and has plans to continue investing soon. He has visited 25 Altitude Trampoline Parks preparing to be the first owner in California and has a great understanding of the brand. Kumar is trained in IT, business management, and engineering, and owns multiple entities within his field of expertise. He sees a future for Altitude with AI gaming and guest service technology.

: Kumar recently signed a five-park deal across and has plans to continue investing soon. He has visited 25 Altitude Trampoline Parks preparing to be the first owner in and has a great understanding of the brand. Kumar is trained in IT, business management, and engineering, and owns multiple entities within his field of expertise. He sees a future for Altitude with AI gaming and guest service technology. George and Jessica Atallah , Texas : Husband and wife duo, recently signed a park deal and lease to open in the Houston Suburbs. As a doctor, George Atallah is looking forward to promoting social and physical interaction within his community through Altitude.

: Husband and wife duo, recently signed a park deal and lease to open in the Houston Suburbs. As a doctor, is looking forward to promoting social and physical interaction within his community through Altitude. Grady Hinchman , Florida : Hinchman, a former Planet Fitness owner, currently operates three parks with a fourth one under construction, all in the Central and West Florida regions. Experienced in the family entertainment franchising industry within Florida , Hinchman has high hopes for the Altitude Trampoline Parks in the future as they implement more gamification and ways for kids to interact at the parks.

: Hinchman, a former Planet Fitness owner, currently operates three parks with a fourth one under construction, all in the Central and regions. Experienced in the family entertainment franchising industry within , Hinchman has high hopes for the Altitude Trampoline Parks in the future as they implement more gamification and ways for kids to interact at the parks. Kishore Rasuri, Javed Baig , Karthik Atthuru, Rajesh Chittireddy, and Viswas Pola , New Jersey : A group of partners recently signed a deal to open the first Altitude Trampoline Park in Northern New Jersey .

The announcement of Altitude Trampoline's new locations builds on the brand's goal to be conveniently located centers for family fun. These niche entertainment venues expanding across the country are state-of-the-art trampoline parks that focus on safety, offer next-level birthday parties, and provide a variety of activities for both children and adults.

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Kailee Apodaca at kailee@atphq.com or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program is where members get the max with unlimited use of trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2023. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

