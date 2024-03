Altman's Hunt For OpenAI Capital Continues, Sparks Talks With Singapore's Temasek

Singapore state-owned investment firm Temasek is in talks with artificial intelligence (AI) developer OpenAI about investing in the company.The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that executives at Temasek — one of the world’s largest state-owned investors — have had several rounds of discussions with OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman in recent months.Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the FT said Temasek, which has an asset portfolio worth $287 billion, was initially interested in investing in Hydrazine Capital, Altman’s venture capital fund, but recent talks included the possibility of investing in OpenAI.Benzinga contacted both Temasek and OpenAI for comment. Temasek replied saying that “as a matter of policy, we decline to comment on market speculation.”OpenAI Chip Manufacturing ProjectIf true, the talks come as Altman seeks funds to contribute to the global semiconductor manufacturing output. To this end, he has already been in talks with Middle East ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel