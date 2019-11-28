AltMed Florida to Open its 11th MÜV™ Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Lakeland with Grand Opening Set for Nov. 30

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltMed Florida, one of the fastest growing Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC) in Florida(source: OMMU), has announced the grand opening of its newest MÜV™ Medical Cannabis Dispensary at 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 30 (pending final approvals) at 224 North Florida Avenue in Lakeland.

AltMed's eleventh MÜV Dispensary in Florida, is located on the corner of North Florida Avenue and West Pine Street next door to the popular Swan Brewery.

"At 3,300 square feet, this is one of our largest dispensaries and, combined with our existing Longwood dispensary and another planned soon in Orlando, our new Lakeland location allows us to better serve more patients along the heavily populated i-4 Corridor," said AltMed Marketing Director Todd Beckwith. "This is part of our broader corporate strategy to open 40 dispensaries conveniently located to serve patients throughout Florida."

The Lakeland MÜV Dispensary will offer an extensive selection of award-winning products including flower, pre-rolls, a wide range of vaporizer pens, metered dose inhalers, topicals, oral sprays, patent-pending encapsulation formulations in its Tinctures, 72-Hour Transdermal patches and transdermal gels. MÜV is also recognized for having one of the widest selections of concentrates for patients needing macro-dosing options.

"Our dispensaries set the standard for quality products, service and overall patient experience at our current locations and we're excited to offer our premium MÜV medical cannabis brand to even more people as we expand our presence across central Florida," said AltMed Florida CEO John Tipton. "Our MÜV dispensaries are unlike anything in the state and we're excited to invite licensed patients throughout Polk County and the surrounding areas to visit our newest state-of-the-art location in Lakeland."

Like AltMed Florida's 10 other locations (Apollo Beach, Clearwater, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville/San Marco, Jacksonville Beach, Longwood/Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and Wellington/West Palm), the new Lakeland MÜV Dispensary stands out from others because it's designed as a premium experience. Think Apple store, with a modern, open-concept design and expert staff with extensive training.

During the grand opening, all licensed Florida medical cannabis patients will receive 25 percent off their entire first purchase and the first 100 patients will receive a MÜV SWAG bag with their purchase. Patients can also order online at http://www.muvfl.com for express pickup or delivery.

The MÜV brand already has a wide following in other legal medical cannabis markets, including Arizona, where it has won five Best of Arizona medical cannabis awards. MÜV products are sold exclusively in Florida at MÜV dispensaries because, unlike other states, Florida does not allow wholesale of product between license holders - only products that license holders make themselves can be sold in their dispensaries.

For more information about the new ADA-compliant Lakeland MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit altmedflorida.com.

AltMed Florida is on pace to open 40 MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensaries across the state, all supplied by its 200,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cultivation facility. Visit this link for images of AltMed Florida's cultivation operations and watch this brief video to see what makes AltMed Florida and its MÜV™ Medical Cannabis Dispensaries stand out.

About Plants of Ruskin, LLC - d.b.a. AltMed Florida, LLC - With a focus on quality and attention to detail, Plants of Ruskin has more than 35 years of experience in providing seedlings to farmers for vegetable and medical product production. Plants of Ruskin founders, the Dickman Family, are 4th generation farmers with a long history of working in conjunction with the University of Florida, including an endowed chair specifically dedicated to plant improvement.

About AltMed Enterprises - Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, headquartered in Sarasota, FL and doing business as AltMed Enterprises, is a fully integrated medical cannabis company that brings compassion, community engagement and pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabinoids.

About MÜV™ - The MÜV brand of cannabis infused products was launched in Arizona in 2016 and quickly gained international attention and recognition. In its first six months alone, MÜV received four best of Arizona medical cannabis awards, including two first prizes for its proprietary Ethanol extractions that are the basis of all MÜV products.

Forward-Looking Statements - To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking in nature and merely express our beliefs, expectations or opinions. For example, words such as "may," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "continues," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "potential," "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations or estimates and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) our ability to implement our business strategy of distributing high quality cannabis products where permissible under applicable law; (ii) availability and cost of additional capital; (iii) our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified employees and management; (iv) the impact of federal, state or local government regulations; (v) competition in the cannabis industry; (vi) our ability to generate revenues; and (vii) litigation in connection with our business. All forward-looking statements included in this press release and attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.

SOURCE AltMed Florida