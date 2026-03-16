Alto Neuroscience Shares Rise 9% After FY25 Results And $120 Mln Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) shares gained 8.81 percent to $24.22, rising $1.96 on Monday, after the company reported annual results and announced a $120 million private placement financing.

The stock is currently trading at $24.22 compared with its previous close of $22.26. Shares opened at $22.52 and traded between $21.76 and $24.70 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 264,073 shares, in line with the average volume of about 261,513 shares.

Alto Neuroscience reported a 2025 net loss of $63.2 million, or $2.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $61.4 million, or $2.50 per share, in 2024. Operating expenses declined to $66.4 million from $68.6 million.

Separately, the company said the private placement financing will support development of ALTO-207, including a planned Phase 3 trial in treatment-resistant depression, with pro forma cash estimated at about $275 million as of February 28, 2026.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $1.60 to $24.70.