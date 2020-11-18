Altos Digital Announces Integration with CDK Global's Lightspeed DMS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altos Digital, a provider of ecommerce software and services, announced today that it has become a Certified Vendor with CDK Global's Lightspeed Dealership Management System (DMS). This certification enables Altos Digital's ecommerce applications to integrate with the CDK Lightspeed EVO platform to provide Powersports, RV, and Marine dealers a streamlined connection between systems for selling online.

"Powersports, RV, and Marine dealers using Lightspeed DMS and Altos Digital's software applications can easily sell parts and accessories online with this integration," said Ray Lucchesi, Altos Digital founder. "Dealers want greater efficiency as they grow revenue. This solution enables dealers to pursue higher sales with applications that use direct, secure, and automated ways of transmitting data."

Altos Digital supplies software and services to help merchants sell online. The company makes it easy for businesses to sell multi-channel across ecommerce platforms with software automation, expertise, and support.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Altos Digital

Altos Digital is an ecommerce agency with software and services to help businesses sell products online and multi-channel across platforms. The company helps its clients grow online revenue through websites, marketplaces, digital marketing, data optimization, data integrations, and other innovative solutions. Altos Digital serves customers globally across a variety of industries and product categories. The specialized services for selling on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay are under the brand Channel Bloom. For additional information please visit https://www.altosdigital.com/ and https://www.channelbloom.com/.

Media Contact:

Mary Potter

480-656-4505

259220@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altos-digital-announces-integration-with-cdk-globals-lightspeed-dms-301175873.html

SOURCE Altos Digital