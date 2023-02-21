|
21.02.2023 22:30:00
Altostra template creates ChatGPT-like apps on AWS
ChatGPT, the next-generation chatbot from OpenAI, has drawn a lot of attention to conversational AI. Now, Altostra, which provides a no-code infrastructure platform for cloud application development, has built a template intended to quickly launch ChatGPT-like AI applications on Amazon Web Services.Applications can be built in fewer than five minutes, the company said. The company has developed an open source GTC-3 app template for deploying applications based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 text models on AWS. The open source, serverless web application integrates any of OpenAI’s four GPT-3 models with a web UI. Altostra on February 7 posted instructions on its website, with the process requiring a signup for Altostra.To read this article in full, please click here
