Altoura Names Paul Corriveau Vice President of Marketing

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altoura, the leading provider of augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for remote collaboration and training, today announced the appointment of Paul Corriveau as Vice President of Marketing. Corriveau will be responsible for building and delivering the strategic branding, communications, and marketing programs that increase awareness and accelerate adoption of Altoura's growing portfolio of enterprise AR/VR productivity solutions.

Corriveau previously served as Head of Global Partner Marketing for Microsoft's fast-growing Mixed Reality business, where he built the company's Mixed Reality Partner Program and drove broad adoption of the Microsoft HoloLens device, Dynamics 365 mixed reality applications, and Azure cloud services.

"With a rapidly growing portfolio of Fortune 1000 customers, best-in-class AR/VR collaboration and training solutions, and its Studio 216 services team to help customers deploy and optimize their investments, I believe Altoura is perfectly positioned to help organizations become more productive and drive down costs as they prioritize remote work," said Corriveau.

Altoura is benefiting from being in the right place at the right time as organizations have shifted budgets to invest in remote work, particularly virtual collaboration, training, and other productivity solutions. According to a recent report by TechRepublic, 84% of businesses will increase remote work after COVID-19.

"Our people are our number one success factor in the next phase of growth," said Altoura CEO Jamie Fleming. "Paul has the ideal mix of experience and expert-level marketing skills to broadly communicate our value proposition to the industries we serve and execute breakthrough campaigns to help us scale. We are thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team."

Corriveau has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise marketing and is recognized for having deep expertise in scaling enterprise products and partner ecosystems. Prior to his role on the Mixed Reality team at Microsoft, Corriveau led the marketing practice for The Ananya Group, a strategy consulting firm he co-founded. Prior to that he held several leadership roles at Microsoft spanning commercial branding, product marketing, competitive strategy, and global launch leadership. He holds an MBA from Brigham Young University.

About Altoura

Altoura gives organizations a powerful productivity advantage to keep their workers connected and skilled through remote collaboration and training solutions. With built-in collaboration capabilities, easy-to-use training templates, and a low-code authoring interface for building highly realistic virtual environments, the Altoura platform delivers immersive experiences that workers love. To help organizations get the most value from the Altoura platform, our in-house consulting team (Studio 216) is available to help deploy, integrate, create, and customize AR/VR solutions. With 90 percent average monthly recurring usage and a rapidly growing base of Fortune 1000 customers, Altoura is the de facto choice of modern organizations for empowering workers through remote collaboration and training. https://www.altoura.com

