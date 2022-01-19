ALTR CREATED DIAMONDS HONORS THEIR SUCCESS IN CREATING THE LAB GROWN DIAMOND MARKET

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTR Created Diamonds, the world's leading lab-grown diamond company, is commemorating their hard work as the pioneer in the lab grown diamond industry having been the driving force in establishing the marketplace and helping it flourish.

Over the course of the last six years ALTR Created Diamonds has worked to educate the industry and consumers on the value of lab grown diamonds to the jewelry industry. Through their innovations in technology, education, and more they have created the lab grown diamond marketplace and category to the multibillion-dollar industry producing upwards of 3 million carats per year that it is today.

"We have worked diligently to establish and grow the lab grown diamond marketplace in both the eyes of the consumer and industry leaders," says Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds. "ALTR's commitment to the highest standards of integrity and creating beautiful larger diamonds at unprecedented value has captured the imagination of the modern consumer like never before".

ALTR Created Diamond's industry highlights include:

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds, the undisputed creator of the lab grown diamond market, is advancing the future of jewelry through its technological innovations, consumer and jeweler education, environmental initiatives, and top industry artisans with over 90 years of experience. Creating the purest form of diamonds known to man – Type IIa – in the only vertically integrated diamond house worldwide. ALTR has 49 patents, providing both created diamonds and uniquely created diamond jewelry that shape our experience of a brilliant diamond.

