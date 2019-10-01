ALTR Created Diamonds Joins Forces With W.KRUK In Significant Exclusive Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Created diamond leader ALTR Created Diamonds announces an exclusive partnership with W.KRUK, the oldest jewelry brand in Poland, to provide created diamonds for W.KRUK's "New Diamonds" line of jewelry. W.KRUK will also offer a line of fragrances inspired by the new line.

This launch is the latest step in ALTR's global expansion, which has been leading the ongoing disruption in the diamond industry. Currently, ALTR created diamonds are available in the United States, the European Union, China, Australia, India, Canada, Thailand, South Korea, Israel and South Africa. This new partnership's significance lies in the exclusivity of ALTR's position as the sole provider of the created diamonds that form the centerpieces of the jewelry settings. Moving forward, this partnership will serve as a platform to continue ALTR's expansion into significant markets as the company continues to widen its global reach and fulfill its mission to rekindle the excitement and consumer desire for diamond jewelry.

"For a legacy brand like W.KRUK to partner with a cutting-edge disruptor like ALTR to achieve the mutual goal of introducing and elevating created diamonds in an entire nation is evidence that the status quo in the diamond industry is shattering. Together, we will forge a new pathway in this industry," said Amish Shah, president of ALTR. "Because created diamonds transform aspirational luxury into attainable luxury and give consumers a choice that aligns with their values, we're confident that this partnership with W.KRUK will become a game-changer for our distribution strategy as we continue our expansion in the global marketplace."

The partnership corresponds with a strengthening global influence for ALTR. In September, Shah became the first representative of a created diamond house to ever speak at the elite Dubai Diamond Conference, signifying a sea change in the created diamond category's influence in the diamond industry overall.

"W.KRUK, the oldest Polish jewelry brand, is pleased to introduce laboratory-created diamond jewelry for the first time to the Polish market," said Radosław Jakociuk, president of W.KRUK. "Thanks to cooperation with ALTR Created Diamonds, we're excited to be able to offer our clients the brilliance and rare colors of lab-grown diamonds. As a diamond jewelry expert with almost 180 years of market experience, it's also our priority to provide transparency to our customers, as we strongly believe that giving consumers a premium alternative must always be accompanied by expert education for this choice."

About ALTR Created Diamonds

The pioneer of the global lab-grown diamond revolution, ALTR Created Diamonds and its parent company, R.A. Riam, combine an 85-year legacy of expertise in the diamond industry with cutting-edge proprietary technology to create the purest form of diamonds – Type IIA – known to man. Led by third-generation diamantaire Amish Shah, ALTR is the world's only vertically integrated created diamond house. The company's 48 patents on its unique, award-winning cuts deliver bigger, more brilliant diamonds of unparalleled quality. With headquarters in New York City, ALTR's global retail presence spans 35 countries. For more information, visit altr.nyc.

About W.KRUK

W.KRUK is the oldest jewelery brand in Poland, with a legacy of nearly 180 years. In 140 showrooms throughout the country, W.KRUK offers the highest quality gold and silver jewelry, diamonds, precious stones, and original collections inspired by the latest trends. W.KRUK is also an expert in the field of watches, with almost two centuries of experience with global watch brands like Rolex, Chopard, Hublot, Girrad-Perregaux, Omega, Tudor, Tag Heuer, Longines, Tissot, Certina, Calvin Klein and many others. For more information, visit https://wkruk.pl/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altr-created-diamonds-joins-forces-with-wkruk-in-significant-exclusive-partnership-300929100.html

SOURCE ALTR Created Diamonds