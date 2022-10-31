Altra Industrial Motion Q3 Adj. Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) reported third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.80, flat with prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP net income declined to $33.6 million from $35.4 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.51 compared to $0.54.

Net sales were $466.3 million, down 0.6%. Analysts on average had estimated $471.05 million in revenue. Organic sales growth was 1.9%.

