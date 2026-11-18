Altria Aktie
WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033
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18.11.2026 21:15:02
Altria: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Altria (NYSE:MO) raised its full-year earnings guidance following higher profits in its smokeable segment. The company raised its adjusted diluted earnings per share, or EPS, guidance range to $5.66 to $5.74 while authorizing a $1 billion expansion of its stock buyback plan.
Management shares three key takeaways on how the business is navigating economic pressure while positioning for long-term growth.
Philip Morris USA, Altria's domestic cigarette subsidiary, uses data-driven pricing tools to maintain margins and protect market share despite ongoing inflation. High cash generation from traditional cigarettes supplies the capital required to fund smoke-free alternative products.
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|Altria Inc.
|68,66
|-0,98%
|Altria Group Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr 0.25 Shs
|32 840,00
|0,12%