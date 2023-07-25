|
25.07.2023 11:35:00
Altria: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
If you are a dividend investor, Altria (NYSE: MO) ticks a lot of very important boxes. For example, it has a huge 8.2% dividend yield backed by a dividend that has been increased for 14 consecutive years.But the story isn't all positive. If you buy Altria for the dividend you'll want to make sure you pay very close attention to the problems this company faces. So is it a buy, sell, or hold? Altria is a dividend story, so it is most appropriate for income-focused investors. Meanwhile, the dividend yield is near its highest levels over the past decade following a 40% price decline from 2017 highs. Value investors might find it of interest, as well. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
