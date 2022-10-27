|
27.10.2022 13:59:48
Altria Back To Profit In Q3, But Misses Estimates; Narrows Annual Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Tobacco products provider Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Thursday reported profit of $224 million or $0.12 per share in the third quarter, compared with loss of $2.722 billion or $1.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
This was primarily due to lower losses from investments in equity securities of $2.478 billion in the latest quarter compared with $5.915 billion loss last year.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.28 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter decreased 3.5% to $6.55 billion, mainly driven by the sale of the company's former Ste. Michelle wine business in October 2021 and lower revenues in the smokeable products segment. The consensus estimate was for $5.59 billion.
Looking forward, Altria has narrowed its guidance for full-year adjusted EPS to a range of $4.81-$4.89, compared with the prior outlook of $4.79-$4.93. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.85 per share for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Altria Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Altria Inc.
|45,78
|0,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: US-Börsen in Grün -- ATX legt zu -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Verluste wieder ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.