Altria Aktie
WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033
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26.11.2026 16:08:47
Altria Eyes Cash Bid For Part Of Imperial Brands
(RTTNews) - Altria Group, Inc. (MO) said on Thursday, that it is considering a possible offer for Imperial Brands PLC, with any potential bid likely to be entirely in cash. The announcement follows recent media speculation about a possible takeover.
Altria also confirmed that it is in discussions with a third party regarding a potential acquisition of part of Imperial Brands' business. However, no agreement has been reached, and the company cautioned that there is no certainty that either a firm offer will be made or what its terms might be.
Under the UK Takeover Code, Altria must announce a firm intention to make an offer or confirm that it does not intend to proceed by 5 p.m. London time on December 24, 2026, unless the deadline is extended with the Takeover Panel's consent.
Deutsche Bank and Perella Weinberg are acting as financial advisers to Altria.
MO closed Wednesday's trading at $76.28, up $1.46 or 1.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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