27.01.2022

Altria Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.62 billion, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $1.92 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $6.26 billion from $6.30 billion last year.

Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $6.26 Bln vs. $6.30 Bln last year.

