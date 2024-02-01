|
01.02.2024 14:03:06
Altria Group Sees Higher FY24 Earnings; To Buy Back $1 Bln Shares - Update
(RTTNews) - Tobacco company Altria Group, Inc. (MO), while reporting weak profit in its fourth quarter, but above market estimates, Thursday said it expects higher adjusted earnings in fiscal 2024. Further, the Board of Directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, which is expected to complete by December 31, 2024.
For fiscal 2024, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.00 to $5.15, representing a growth rate of 1% to 4% from a $4.95 base in 2023.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $5.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The adjusted earnings growth in the year is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year.
The outlook excludes an estimated per share gain of $1.14 related to the sale of the IQOS Tobacco Heating System commercialization rights that are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2024.
In its fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $2.06 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $2.69 billion, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $2.08 billion or $1.18 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $5.98 billion from $6.11 billion last year.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Altria shares were trading at $40.61, up 1.22%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.24
|Ausblick: Altria gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Altria-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Altria-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Altria-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Altria-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Altria-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Altria von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.24
|Dividenden-Champions an der NYSE: Altria, Coca-Cola und Realty Income als vielversprechende Anlageoptionen (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Altria-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Altria von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Altria Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Altria Inc.
|38,17
|0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.