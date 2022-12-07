|
07.12.2022 12:05:00
Altria Is Down 38% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Altria Group's (NYSE: MO) dividend yield is a huge 7.8% today, easily toward the high end of the range over the past decade. That's largely thanks to a mix of regular dividend increases along with massive stock price declines. Shares have fallen around 16% from their highs in 2022 and are off by a whopping 38% since peaking in 2017 or so.Does this present a buying opportunity or should investors look for other options?Altria's primary business is making and selling cigarettes in the United States under iconic brand names like Marlboro. While there has been a massive pushback against smoking, which is harmful to the health of smokers and those around them, there remains a core customer base that continues to smoke. Altria has, basically, been able to increase prices enough to mitigate the impact of the ongoing decline in smokers.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Altria Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Altria Inc.
|44,19
|0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste und Rezessionssorgen: ATX verbucht Verluste -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex schafft am Vormittag nur kurzzeitig den Sprung ins Plus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Mittwoch schwächer.