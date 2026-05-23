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Altria Aktie

Altria für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033

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23.05.2026 18:00:00

Altria Just Posted Its Strongest Growth in Years, but There's a Catch

Tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO) has been struggling to generate much growth in recent years. As fewer people smoke, the company has been pivoting to other, less harmful products for consumers. It's been a challenging journey for the company, and there's no denying that smokeable tobacco is still its core business, and it's going to remain that way for the foreseeable future.When the company recently reported earnings, there was a positive surprise for investors, or so it seemed anyway. Sales were up 5% from the same period compared to a year ago. That's not the type of growth investors have been accustomed to seeing from the company. But when looking at the bigger picture, the results look far less exciting.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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