Altria Named Leader in Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Altria Group, Inc. ("Altria”) (NYSE:MO) today announces that it has been recognized as a member of CDP’s 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for climate change, highlighting Altria’s and its subsidiaries’ work in sustainable supply chain management. Its Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) positions it in the top 8 percent of companies who disclosed to CDP’s full climate questionnaire.

The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company’s response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire.

"We believe Altria’s and our subsidiaries’ strong, sustainable partnerships with our supplier base and trade partners are critical to our future success and the achievement of Altria's Vision,” said Sal Mancuso, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. "We are committed to driving sustainability and diversity through the value chain and we welcome the opportunity to engage further with our suppliers on environmental sustainability as a CDP supply chain member.”

Last year, Altria was recognized for a second consecutive year with a double ‘A’ rating for tackling climate change and protecting water security by CDP, a non-profit that runs a global disclosure system on managing environmental impact. CDP’s A List distinguishes companies for leadership on transparency and action on key environmental issues.

In 2020, Altria announced its long-term 2030 targets from a 2017 baseline to:

Reduce absolute Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions by 55%

Reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions by 18%

Achieve 100% renewable electricity

Reduce waste sent to landfill by 25%

Achieve 100% water neutrality each year

Altria has made a strong commitment to reducing its environmental impact, both in aligning operational and value chain business practices with science-based methodology to limit the damaging impacts of climate change and in reducing the environmental impact of using its companies’ products.

Aligned with Altria’s disclosure on climate-related risks and opportunities in CDP Climate Change, last year, Altria also published its first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report. The TCFD was formed by the Financial Stability Board in 2015 to help companies provide decision-useful information about their climate-related risks and opportunities to investors. Altria is proud to be the first U.S tobacco company to join more than 2,700 supporters of the TCFD.

For more information about the CDP, please visit www.cdp.net

Altria’s Profile

Altria has a leading portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. tobacco consumers age 21+. Altria’s Vision by 2030 is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future (Vision). Altria is Moving Beyond Smoking™, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices - believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, Altria’s businesses and society.

Altria’s wholly owned subsidiaries include leading manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, Altria owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), the most profitable U.S cigarette manufacturer, and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), a leading U.S cigar manufacturer. Altria’s smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), the leading global moist smokeless tobacco (MST) manufacturer, and Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a rapidly growing manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches. Altria also enhances its smoke-free product portfolio with exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® and Marlboro HeatSticks®, and an equity investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL).

Altria also owns equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), the world’s largest brewer, and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos), a leading Canadian cannabinoid company.

The brand portfolios of Altria’s tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

Learn more about Altria at www.altria.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005571/en/