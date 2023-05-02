|
02.05.2023 11:15:00
Altria Once Again Shows Why It's an Unstoppable Dividend Stock, Amid Q1 Earnings
Altria (NYSE: MO) just reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2023, and it seemed to confirm the stock's unstoppability. Despite negative revenue and net income growth, the stock moved higher in the trading session following the April 27 report.This is notable since the government and society have actively discouraged tobacco use for decades. And the massive settlements against the company continue as it paid $462 million to six states, not including a more recent settlement in a $100 million case filed by the state of Minnesota.Both of the settlements occurred after the end of the quarter. However, the question for investors is whether the stock can continue to profit investors amid these considerable tailwinds. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!