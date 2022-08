Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry.Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Both companies have their advantages, but one is likely to outperform the other. Here is how these two dividend stalwarts stack up.Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes. Philip Morris also sells Marlboro, but exclusively in non-U.S. markets. Marlboro is the leading cigarette brand in America, and while it has more competition internationally, it contributed 37% of Philip Morris' shipment volumes in 2020.