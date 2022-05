Altria Shows Once Again Why Tobacco Is a Great Defensive Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Through the first few months of 2022, all anyone has really been able to talk about is inflation and recession worries. Stocks have gotten hit fairly hard by these concerns, with the S&P 500 Index down approximately 10% year to date. The same can't be said for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), though. The cigarette maker and sin-stock conglomerate is up 19% this year as investors flock to defensive assets that tend to hold up well in a recession.On the morning of April 28, Altria put out its first-quarter 2022 earnings, showing once again why the tobacco and nicotine business is so resilient to the economic cycle. Here's why the stock is up 19% this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading