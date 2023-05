Altria Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tobacco stock Altria (NYSE: MO) continually trades at a cheap valuation. Perhaps it's the threat of regulation or a decline in smoking, which is at its lowest level in decades.The stock's price returns have disappointed over the past six years, but shares have still returned more than 20% annually over the past five decades, creating staggering wealth over time.Indeed, Altria's best days are probably behind it, but investors can still take advantage of the same basic recipe that has given the stock fame and its shareholders fortune.Continue reading