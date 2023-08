Altria Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

There was a time when tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) -- investors used to know it as Philip Morris -- seemed unstoppable. Smoking was common, with more and more people starting the habit.Then sweeping smoking cessation efforts began. Although they got a slow start, their persistence is proving effective. The CDC reports the percentage of Americans who regularly smoke has fallen from 40% in the 1960s to a multi-decade low near 11% now. Presumably, that number will continues to dwindle.Other types of tobacco usage are in similar decline, and vaping isn't exactly offsetting the tobacco market's contraction. The business has little hope for long-term growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel