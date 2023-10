Altria Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Shareholders in tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently got paid their quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share. Altria 's been putting money in investors' pockets for decades, and the stock's 9.2% yield is still impressive despite climbing Treasury bond yields.High dividend yields sometimes signal danger in the underlying company, so should investors be wary of Altria? Smoking is a dying habit, a fact most know well. Still, profits keep climbing, and the dividend keeps going up.So, should investors buy, sell, or hold Altria stock? Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel