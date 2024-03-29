|
29.03.2024 11:54:00
Altria Stock vs. Medical Properties Trust: Which High-Yielding Dividend Is the Safer Option for Investors?
Investing in high-yielding dividend stocks can be risky. The yield is typically high for a reason, and it's usually not good. And the loftier the yield is, the more hesitant investors often are to invest in the stock, fearing that the payout may not last. Two stocks with incredibly high yields right now are Altria Group (NYSE: MO), the tobacco giant that pays investors 9%, and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a monstrous yield of 15%.Below, I'll make a case for each one of these dividend stocks, highlighting both their strengths and weaknesses, and which one may be the safer option for you.Dividend investors value stocks with long track records of success and paying dividends. Altria falls squarely into that category: The company has not just been paying a dividend for decades, but it has also been increasing it as well. It's part of an exclusive club of dividend stocks known as Dividend Kings, companies that been raising their payouts for at least 50 straight years.
