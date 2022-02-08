|
Altria to Host Webcast as Part of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will present its business presentation virtually as part of the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.
The webcast will feature a pre-recorded presentation by Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Executive Vice President and CFO.
The presentation will be available for viewing on www.altria.com/webcasts at the time noted above. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.
