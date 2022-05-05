Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be a virtual meeting conducted via live webcast. During the virtual annual meeting, shareholders as of the Annual Meeting record date (March 28, 2022) will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to ask questions as time permits. If you are not a shareholder you may still access and listen to the meeting as a guest, using the Guest Login. You will not, however, be able to submit questions or vote during the meeting.

Directions on how to attend the meeting are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504006098/en/