Altria Aktie
WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033
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30.06.2026 14:45:01
Altria vs. Philip Morris International: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between the dominant domestic player and the global leader in the nicotine market requires balancing yield against growth. You are likely deciding whether Altria Group (NYSE:MO) or Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) fits your 2026 portfolio.Altria focuses on the U.S. market, leaning heavily on the legendary Marlboro brand while transitioning toward smoke-free alternatives. Philip Morris International operates globally, having separated years ago to pursue international markets and leading the charge in heated tobacco technology. Both companies are major players in the nicotine industry as they pivot away from traditional cigarettes.Altria primarily sells combustible cigarettes, oral tobacco, and e-vapor products to adult consumers in the United States through wholesalers and large retailers. Its core brands include Marlboro, Copenhagen, and NJOY, making it a prominent name among tobacco stocks as it shifts toward a smoke-free future. A certified antitrust lawsuit regarding e-cigarette sales recently emerged, which may create future liabilities for the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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