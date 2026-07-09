Altria Aktie

Altria für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033

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09.07.2026 19:07:05

Altria vs. Turning Point Brands: Which Tobacco Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the nicotine industry shifts toward smoke-free alternatives, investors face a choice between legacy giants and nimble mid-cap players. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) represent two distinct paths.Altria dominates the traditional U.S. cigarette market while aggressively expanding its footprint in vapor and oral nicotine products. Turning Point Brands focuses on specialty accessories, such as rolling papers and niche tobacco products, that appeal to specific consumer segments. Comparing these two reveals a trade-off between massive cash distributions and high-growth potential.Altria sells cigarettes, cigars, and oral nicotine products primarily to adult consumers in the United States. Its core operations include iconic brands like Marlboro and Copenhagen, while it builds out newer segments like NJOY in the e-vapor market. The company also maintains a joint venture with Japan Tobacco to market heated tobacco products, diversifying its portfolio beyond traditional combustion products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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