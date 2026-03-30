Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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30.03.2026 14:05:00
Altria's Oral Nicotine Pouch Product Is Going Nationwide. Is the Stock a Buy in 2026?
Kudos to tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO). Recognizing that traditional cigarettes are a dying business (it's embraced the mantra of "moving beyond smoking," in fact), it's been pivoting to safer alternatives. One of these alternatives is nicotine pouches, manufactured by subsidiary Helix Innovations and sold under the "on!" label.Now the company's expanding this brand, and its reach. Following recent FDA authorizations of newer "on! PLUS" pouches with higher nicotine levels and made from a more comfortable material, now Altria is expanding this product's brick-and-mortar retail availability from just three states to the entire nation.The question is, of course, whether or not Altria stock is a worthy buy in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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