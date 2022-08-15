|
15.08.2022 14:00:22
Altus Power Swings To Profit In Q2; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) announced Monday second-quarter net income attributable to Altus of $24.12 million or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.19 million or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Operating revenues for the quarter increased 41 percent to $24.76 million from $17.61 million in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.00 per share and revenues of $23.78 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company also reaffirmed its full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $57 million to $63 million.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.